Gabriele Cioffi leaves his post as Crawley Town head coach

Crawley Town have slipped towards the drop zone under Gabriele Cioffi

League Two Crawley have parted company with head coach Gabriele Cioffi by mutual consent.

The Sussex club are 17th in League Two - but are just two points clear of the drop zone, with only five wins from 19 games.

And they are now out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at home to Fleetwood on Sunday.

That was Crawley's 10th defeat in 14 games and their last league win was on October 12.

A Crawley statement on Monday read: "Gabriele Cioffi has today left his position as Head Coach by mutual consent.

Cioffi had been in charge of Crawley since September 2018

"The club would like to thank Gabriele for his services to Crawley Town and we wish him all the best for the future.

"Edu Rubio has been appointed Interim Head Coach with immediate effect.

"The club will not be making any further comment at this time."

Crawley's next match is away to Stevenage on Saturday.