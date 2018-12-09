LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast - Newcastle 1-2 Wolves

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Super Sunday podcast

David Jones is joined by Shola Ameobi and Matt Murray to look back on Wolves' last-gasp win over Newcastle at St James' Park.

Matt Doherty's stoppage-time header ensured Wolves made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League following a 2-1 win against 10-man Newcastle.

LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast

Rafael Benitez has called for the Premier League to introduce VAR immediately after Newcastle's defeat. The hosts were left to play 33 minutes with 10 men when referee Mike Dean showed DeAndre Yedlin a straight red card for bringing down Diogo Jota, while Wily Boly escaped punishment for elbowing Ayoze Perez in the penalty area.

Sky Sports pundits Ameobi and Murray analyse both incidents and we hear from both managers plus man of the match Perez.

