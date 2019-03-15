Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Nigel Winterburn and Gus Poyet

Last Updated: 15/03/19 12:47am

The Debate
The Debate

Nigel Winterburn and Gus Poyet joined Geoff Shreeves for Thursday's edition of The Debate.

On the agenda was Arsenal's impressive recent run, including a turnaround against Rennes to go through in the Europa League.

Also discussed was Paul Scholes' decision to leave Oldham after just a month as manager, and Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

The strength of the Premier League was on the agenda too after Liverpool completed a clean sweep of English sides reaching the last eight of the Champions League.

Listen to The Debate podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK