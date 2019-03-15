LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Nigel Winterburn and Gus Poyet
Last Updated: 15/03/19 12:47am
Nigel Winterburn and Gus Poyet joined Geoff Shreeves for Thursday's edition of The Debate.
On the agenda was Arsenal's impressive recent run, including a turnaround against Rennes to go through in the Europa League.
Also discussed was Paul Scholes' decision to leave Oldham after just a month as manager, and Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid.
The strength of the Premier League was on the agenda too after Liverpool completed a clean sweep of English sides reaching the last eight of the Champions League.
