FNF podcast featuring Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher - listen back

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez scored the winner in the 32nd minute when he headed in from Matt Ritchie's cross at the King Power.

Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon had earlier hit the bar with a curling free kick, while Jamie Vardy spurned Leicester's best chance in the 80th minute when he scooped over from an excellent position in the box.

With four games left to play, victory should ensure Newcastle's safety in the Premier League for another season, while Leicester could slip down to 10th if results go against them over the weekend.

