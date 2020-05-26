What's on Sky Sports? Shows, football documentaries and more

Missing football? Here's what's coming up - including your favourite shows and a host of programmes on our new Sky Documentaries channel.

Sky will offer TV customers access to a selection of popular sporting documentaries via the new Sky Documentaries service, available on Sky Sports and NOW TV from May 27. All will be made available to Sky TV and NOW TV customers On Demand.

From an inside look at Pep Guardiola's Barcelona to documentaries on Matt Busby's Manchester United and Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool, here's what's in store...

Football documentaries on Sky Sports

Kenny

Available from May 27 on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

The day after the Heysel disaster, Kenny Dalglish became manager of Liverpool Football Club. Six years later he resigned from the club, shell-shocked in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster. In between, he created one of the most exciting football teams of all time. 'Kenny' explores more than just the roller-coaster career of an iconic footballer and manager.

Busby

9pm, Thursday May 28, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

The truly remarkable story of a Manchester United icon and one of the greatest football managers of all time. During 25 years in charge of Manchester United, Matt Busby's charisma, vision and steel revolutionised the beautiful game, turning Manchester United from the second-best team in their home city into one of the most iconic names in sport.

'89

8pm, Tuesday June 23, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

This is the classic underdog story of the dying moments of the 88/89 season, when Arsenal - needing to win by two goals - took on title rivals Liverpool at their iconic home, Anfield. With appearances from North London legends including Tony Adams and Lee Dixon.

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball

Available now on Sky On Demand and NOW TV

A fascinating inside look at one of the most successful sides in club football history - Pep Guardiola's Barcelona - and the philosophy that led them to incredible triumphs. Featuring memories and insight from the likes of Guardiola himself, Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Life Of Ryan: Caretaker Manager

Available now on Sky On Demand and NOW TV

Follow Manchester United's longest-serving player as he takes to the dugout for United's 2013/14 Premier League season. This cinematic documentary celebrates Ryan Giggs as he leads the club he loves in the hope of Premier League glory. The documentary includes interviews from a range of footballing superstars including David Beckham, Diego Maradona and Eric Cantona.

Sky Sports football shows

The Football Show

9am, weekdays, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News

Sky Sports' weekday football show continues as Kelly Cates and David Jones are joined by a selection of top Sky Sports pundits and special guests.

Sunday Supplement

10am, Sunday, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football

The Women's Football Show

3.30pm, Sunday, Sky Sports Football

Jess Creighton and guests look at all the latest news from around the world of women's football.