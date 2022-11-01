Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in November, December and January and free match highlights throughout the season.

How to watch Championship matches live on Sky

Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

How to watch free Championship match highlights

You can watch highlights of all Championship games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Championship match on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter.

Championship matches live on Sky

Here are the fixtures currently confirmed to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.

Friday 4 November

Reading vs Preston, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 5 November

Sheffield United vs Burnley, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday 8 November

Birmingham vs Swansea, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Cardiff vs Hull, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

QPR vs Huddersfield, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Sheffield United vs Rotherham, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Stoke vs Luton, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Watford vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 11 November

Birmingham vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 13 November

Burnley vs Blackburn, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 10 December

Blackburn vs Preston, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 11 December

QPR vs Burnley, 1pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 12 December

Sunderland vs West Brom, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday 16 December

Birmingham vs Reading, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday 17 December

Norwich vs Blackburn, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 18 December

Luton vs Millwall, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 19 December

Wigan vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 26 December

Sunderland vs Blackburn, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Cardiff vs QPR, 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Luton vs Norwich, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday 27 December

Reading vs Swansea City, 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Burnley vs Birmingham City, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Thursday 29 December

QPR vs Luton Town, 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Blackpool vs Sheffield United, 8.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday 1 January

Blackburn vs Cardiff, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday 2 January

Norwich vs Watford, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

QPR vs Sheffield United, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app