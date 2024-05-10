Essential Football: Do Burnley or Luton have a chance of surviving at Nottingham Forest's expense?

Ron Walker, Ben Grounds and Zinny Boswell discuss the relegation fight and whether Luton or Burnley can escape at the expense of Nottingham Forest.

Forest hold a three-point lead over Luton but face a tricky test against Chelsea on Saturday Night Football live on Sky Sports.

The Hatters travel to West Ham earlier on Saturday while Burnley visit Tottenham, with Vincent Kompany's side knowing only victory will give them hope of staying up on the final day.

If they do manage to win, it's Forest who visit Turf Moor on May 19 - so their fate could still be in their own hands depending on what happens at the City Ground.

Plus, the team look ahead to the biggest clash at the top of the table too, with Man Utd hosting Arsenal on Super Sunday.

