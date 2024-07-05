Scottish Premiership 2024/25 fixtures, dates and schedule: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee derby & more live on opening weekend

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season will begin with an unprecedented four games live on Sky Sports.

With Sky Sports broadcasting up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football this season, the new campaign will kick-off with a feast of live football on the opening weekend.

Hearts will host Rangers in the season opener at lunchtime on Saturday August 3, while champions Celtic begin their title defence at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon - both live on Sky Sports.

That August 4 game at Celtic Park follows a mouthwatering Dundee derby as Dundee United mark their top-flight return at home to rivals Dundee - live on Sky Sports.

Image: Dundee United mark their return to the top-flight with a Dundee derby on the opening weekend - live on Sky

A new era at Aberdeen gets under way on Monday night as Jimmy Thelin's side visit St Johnstone in the final match live on the opening weekend.

Elsewhere, Motherwell face Ross County on Saturday at 3pm, while David Gray gets his tenure at Hibernian under way at St Mirren on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers fans only need to wait until Sunday September 1 for the first Old Firm clash of the season, which takes place live on Sky Sports from the home of the champions, as the title race promises to be another captivating tussle between the Glasgow giants.

The sides will clash again at Ibrox on Tuesday January 2 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Parkhead on Saturday March 15.

Rangers' first home game is scheduled for Saturday August 10 against Motherwell, but they may be unable to begin the new season at Ibrox due to a delay in materials arriving from Asia as the club complete work on the Copland Stand - with talks over alternative venues or switching fixtures to continue over the coming weeks.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place on Saturday October 26 as Hibernian host Hearts at Easter Road, before the sides meet at Tynecastle Park on Boxing Day - live on Sky Sports - and once again at Hibs on Saturday March 1.

Following the first Dundee derby of the season live on Sky Sports on the opening weekend, the teams meet again at Dens Park on Tuesday January 2 - live on Sky Sports - with the final pre-split clash at Tannadice on Saturday March 15.

There is a full card of fixtures on Boxing Day and with no winter break this season, there are also four full rounds of games throughout January.

The final pre-split fixtures take place on Saturday April 12 with Rangers at Aberdeen, Celtic hosting Kilmarnock, Dundee United facing St Johnstone, Hibernian playing Dundee, Hearts at Motherwell and St Mirren against Ross County.

The first post-split fixtures are on Saturday April 26, while the regular season concludes on the weekend of May 17/18.

Saturday August 3

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Motherwell v Ross County - kick-off 3pm

Sunday August 4

Dundee United v Dundee - kick-off 13.30pm, live on Sky Sports

St Mirren v Hibernian - kick-off 3pm

Celtic v Kilmarnock - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Monday August 5

St Johnstone v Aberdeen - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Hearts v Rangers - August 3, kick-off 12.30pm

Dundee United v Dundee - August 4, kick-off 13.30pm

Celtic v Kilmarnock - August 4, kick-off 4.30pm

St Johnstone v Aberdeen - August 5, kick-off 8pm

Hibernian v Celtic - August 11, kick-off 12.30pm

St Mirren vs Celtic - August 25, kick-off 12pm

Celtic vs Rangers - September 1, kick-off 12.30pm

Hearts v Hibernian - December 26, kick-off 12.30pm

Rangers v Celtic - January 2, kick-off 3pm

Dundee v Dundee United - January 2, kick-off 5.30pm

Key dates for the 2024/25 season

The Scottish Premiership season begins on August 3 and unlike last campaign, there will be no winter break at the halfway stage.

The final round of pre-split fixtures takes place on April 12/13, while the regular season ends on May 17/18.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 22 and 25.

The Championship season begins on Friday August 2, with the final round of games on Friday May 2, 2025. Meanwhile, League One and League Two will kick off on Saturday August 3, with those campaigns ending on Saturday May 3.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on Sunday December 15 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

