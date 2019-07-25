Mason Mount and Miguel Almiron: Fantasy Football midfielders to consider

Will Mason Mount be Chelsea's shining light this campaign?

With the 2019/20 season fast approaching, Sky Games take a look at some of the midfielders to consider in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

Top five 2018/19:

Eden Hazard: 262 points

Sadio Mane: 238 points

Raheem Sterling: 231 points

Paul Pogba: 223 points

Gylfi Sigurdsson: 190 points

Eden Hazard is now a Real Madrid player of course, but he certainly played his part for Maurizio Sarri's side last term, contributing to 31 goals (16 strikes and 15 assists) in only 37 appearances, sealing another great Premier League campaign with a Europa League victory over Arsenal.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for another season!

Sadio Mane excelled and carried Liverpool at times, scoring 22 goals, enough to share the Premier League Golden Boot with team-mate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Raheem Sterling also scored 17 and created 12 for Manchester City, allowing those six points per goal to really rack up and take its toll on their respective point tallies.

Ones to Watch

Mason Mount - Chelsea

First four:

Manchester United (A)

Leicester (H)

Norwich (A)

Sheffield United (H)

2:37 We take a look at some of Mason Mount's best moments in a Derby shirt as the young Chelsea midfielder signs a new contract to stay at Stamford Bridge We take a look at some of Mason Mount's best moments in a Derby shirt as the young Chelsea midfielder signs a new contract to stay at Stamford Bridge

Mason Mount reunited with Frank Lampard after they came so close to sealing Premier League football at Derby, and the youngster signing a new five-year deal with Chelsea is a testament to how highly Lampard rates him. Despite Chelsea's transfer embargo, they also have Tammy Abraham, who netted 26 Sky Bet Championship goals for promoted Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old scored nine times for Derby last term, while assisting an extra four, highlighting his importance within the team. It will be a big step up for the Englishman, but could the opportunity be there? Absolutely.

Mount has featured against Kawasaki Frontale and Barcelona during pre-season, producing impressive performances against both. He could also feature against both Norwich and Sheffield United inside his first four matches, giving him the prime opportunity to settle into a Chelsea shirt, having played these teams in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sidelined, it provides the ideal opportunity for Mount to play alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic, Willian and Pedro - setting the scene for a potential debut Premier League season to remember.

Miguel Almiron (33 points: 2018/19) - Newcastle

Could Miguel Almiron unlock the door for Newcastle?

First four:

Arsenal (H)

Norwich (A)

Tottenham (A)

Watford (H)

Miguel Almiron contributed to 24 goals (13 goals, 11 assists) in 2018 for Atlanta, earning him a move to St James' Park in January, where he showed only glimpses of what he could do in his 10 appearances.

With Ayoze Perez leaving, it presents the ideal opportunity for Almiron to link up with club-record signing Joelinton and it will be up to these two to bring some joy to the faithful Newcastle supporters.

It is a tough first four for Newcastle, including games against Arsenal and Tottenham, but if anyone was to provide a spark for Newcastle, it would be Almiron.