Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Manchester City dominate, James Maddison features

Kevin De Bruyne is in formidable form for Manchester City

Which players make the Sky Sports Fantasy Football XI after Gameweek 7 - and did any feature in your starting XI?

Matthew Ryan - £6.5m: 11 points

It is the second time Brighton goalkeeper Matthew Ryan has posted 11 Fantasy Football points this campaign. He made some key saves to keep out Newcastle and register a clean sheet, rewarding the mere 0.66 per cent of Fantasy Football managers who had recruited him.

Aaron Cresswell - £7.4m: 14 points

His sublime free-kick soared past David de Gea and doubled West Ham's lead over Manchester United. It was his first start since the Hammers got thumped by United's neighbours Manchester City, and a clean sheet capped his performance off in style.

Aaron Cresswell scores West Ham's second goal against Manchester United

Nicolas Otamendi - £8.8m: 14 points

Coming under some scrutiny after his performance against Norwich the week before, Nicolas Otamendi responded with a goal and a clean sheet in Manchester City's mauling of Watford. He could be one to select in your side for forthcoming weeks with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones both set for lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Nicolas Otamendi scored City's fifth and kept an important clean sheet

Ricardo Pereira - £8.5m: 11 points

Ricardo Pereira recorded his second double-figure points haul of the season and is now on 38 Fantasy Football points following his performance against Tottenham. His leveller against Tottenham, combined with tier-one tackle bonus points, meant that Pereira makes the Fantasy Team of the Week for the first time this year.

Dan Burn - £4.6m: 10 points

Dan Burn is the second cheapest player in Fantasy Football - only £0.1m more expensive than Frederic Guilbert of Aston Villa - but has featured in every Premier League game for Brighton this term, racking up 24 points, which works out at 5.22 points per £m. Burn achieved tier-two passing bonus points to complement his clean sheet.

Riyad Mahrez - £9.9m: 16 points

Riyad Mahrez put on a brilliant display against Shakhtar Donetsk last week and was rewarded with only his third start of the campaign against Watford. His figures in those three starts are quite phenomenal - the Algerian has one goal and five assists in that period. Despite only starting half of these games, Mahrez has 36 points and is one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Riyad Mahrez has one goal and five assists in three starts this year

Kevin De Bruyne - £11.2m: 17 points

The most expensive midfielder in Fantasy Football is certainly living up to his billing. He is the highest scoring midfielder in the game and is fourth in the Fantasy Football points chart currently, with two goals and seven assists already. His goal, assist and Sky Sports man-of-the-match award comfortably place De Bruyne in the Fantasy Team of the Week. Could he be on course to better Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in a single season?

Bernardo Silva - £10.9m: 22 points

The fourth Manchester City player involved in the Gameweek 7 Team of the Week. The Portuguese playmaker took home the match ball as he claimed a hat-trick in the 8-0 thumping of Watford. He also recorded tier-two shot bonus points due to his goals, meaning he was the Fantasy Football Player of the Week.

James Maddison - £8.3m: 13 points

James Maddison continues to impress and delivered a man-of-the-match performance against Tottenham, firing in the winner from long range to sink Mauricio Pochettino's side. He won tier-one shot bonus points and is only second to De Bruyne in selection percentage of midfielders, with 28.09 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses calling on his services.

James Maddison celebrates scoring the winner for Leicester against Tottenham

John McGinn - £7.4m: 14 points

John McGinn scores first, away at another north London club, but again ends up on the losing side. This is his second appearance in the Fantasy Football Team of the Week, but his performance alone was enough to earn him the Sky Sports man-of-the-match award. He registered bonus points from shots for the third time this year and is Aston Villa's top point-scorer with 43 already.

Chris Wood - £8.5m: 18 points

The pressure was on Chris Wood to start delivering for Burnley and he did just that, netting twice inside the opening 15 minutes to see off Norwich. This was enough to see him crowned man of the match and the tally alone is more than double his amount of points in the previous five matches - a positive sign for the 0.8 per cent of Fantasy Football managers who are on board.