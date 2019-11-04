Fantasy Team of the Week: Christian Pulisic makes it two from two, Tammy Abraham and Sadio Mane fire again

Christian Pulisic celebrates after extending Chelsea's lead

Sky Games look at who shone during Gameweek 12 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Did any of your team make this week's best XI?

Aaron Ramsdale - £6.3m: 11 points

Despite being selected by just 0.16 per cent of users, Aaron Ramsdale is defying his price tag and turning out to be a shrewd option between the sticks.

The Bournemouth stopper has picked up 34 points from his last three matches, making up an impressive 58.62 per cent of his seasonal tally of 58. He will now have chance to make it four consecutive clean sheets against Newcastle next weekend.

Kyle Walker - £10.1m: 14 points

Kyle Walker struck with four minutes remaining against Southampton

Kyle Walker made his first start in three games against Southampton, and it was an important one at that. The Englishman contributed to both goals in Manchester City's late comeback, scoring the winner from a rebound which he thundered in at the back post.

His 14-point haul makes up almost a third of his total from this season - seeing a lot of possession, Walker was allowed to pick up tier one passing bonus points.

Martin Montoya - £7.3m: 13 points

Martin Montoya has been part of a Brighton side which has kept three clean sheets in their last six Premier League matches.

A mere 0.12 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses have stuck with Montoya throughout the season and, on Saturday, benefited from an assist and tier two tackling bonus points on top of the clean sheet against Norwich.

Caglar Soyuncu - £6.2m: 16 points

Caglar Soyuncu continues to take the Premier League by storm

What else is there to say about this man? Another 16-point haul, his fourth double-figure tally of the campaign already, propelled Caglar Soyuncu up to fourth in the Fantasy Football points chart.

Now owned by 19.1 per cent of managers, Soyuncu repaid them with a goal, a fourth clean sheet of the season and a man-of-the-match award too. He is the highest-scoring defender in the game, ahead of team-mate Ricardo Pereira.

Jonjo Shelvey - £7.7m: 11 points

Making only his fifth start of the Premier League season, Jonjo Shelvey played a pivotal role in Newcastle's win at West Ham, earning the man-of-the-match award.

His superb free-kick from range proved to be the eventual winner; it had then put Newcastle 3-0 up at the time, before two late West Ham goals.

John Lundstram - £6m: 17 points

John Lundstram celebrates after netting his second against Burnley

John Lundstram scored the opening two goals for Sheffield United and, surprisingly, has three Premier League goals to his name already this campaign.

He managed three shots on target, reaching tier two bonus points, while accumulating as many points from this match as he had in his previous eight matches, a perfect way to reinvigorate the 1.39 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses who may have been losing hope.

Christian Pulisic - £10.1m: 11 points

Christian Pulisic has come to life over the last few weeks, but still is in the teams of only 3.43 per cent of Fantasy Football managers. Pulisic has 37 points from his last two matches, notching four goals in that time.

He could have scored another against Watford too had it not been for the heroics of Ben Foster. Pulisic reached tier two shot bonus points, allowing him to nip into the Fantasy Team of the Week.

Leandro Trossard - £8m: 13 points

Leandro Trossard opens the scoring at The AMEX Stadium

Despite coming on as a substitute against Norwich, Leandro Trossard made the maximum impact, grabbing the opening goal as he darted across the front post, before setting up the second to seal another home win for the Seagulls.

He even managed to snatch the man of the match award, perhaps making it impossible for Graham Potter to leave him out next week.

Lys Mousset - £7m: 14 points

Sheffield United are now unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, scoring five goals in that time. Lys Mousset has contributed to all five of those, registering two goals and three assists, with the latter three contributing to all of United's goals against Burnley on Saturday.

In those two games, Mousset has grabbed 27 points - but has still been recruited by only 0.23 per cent of Fantasy Football managers.

Tammy Abraham - £8.2m: 15 points

Tammy Abraham found the net after a wonderful pass from Jorginho

Tammy Abraham netted his ninth league goal of the season in just six minutes as Chelsea dispatched Watford for a fifth Premier League win in a row. The English frontman has 98 Fantasy Football points for the campaign and tops the charts, ahead of the next man in the Fantasy team of the Week.

He is also second to Caglar Soyuncu in the value-for-money charts, boasting 11.81 points per £m thus far. On Saturday, he added to that tally by setting up Pulisic's goal too and was crowned man of the match for a fourth time.

Sadio Mane - £11.5m: 15 points

Sadio Mane celebrates his winning goal with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Sadio Mane is now on 89 Fantasy Football points, second only to Abraham, fully justifying his £11.5m price tag and 25.88 per cent selection rate.

His wonderful weak-footed ball set up Andy Robertson for the equaliser against Aston Villa while his glancing header from deep front post nestled in the corner to give Liverpool a valuable win in injury time. He too was given the man of the match award, and continues to hunt down the Fantasy Football top spot.