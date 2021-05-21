Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Final Day verdict - who will be your captain?

Billy Lumsden previews the final day in Sky Sports Fantasy Football. One day, one pivotal captaincy option - who will you give the armband to?

With leaderboard positions and mini-league places still up for grabs going into the final day, there is so much riding on those all-important captaincy options.

The added value is being able to see each and every team sheet of the 20 Premier League clubs in action, with all games kicking off at 4pm on Sunday May 23.

With that in mind, there are five captaincy options to consider who may allow you to have that edge over your opponents and take home the bragging rights once and for all.

Sergio Aguero - £11.8m

Image: Sergio Aguero celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace

Farewell Sergio! It would only be fitting for Aguero to bow out in style, right? It has not been the final season he might have been hoping for, given he has started only seven matches and found the net twice, but 182 Premier League goals in 274 appearances leaves some shoes to fill.

Everton are Manchester City's final opponents, and with City needing to set their sights on the Champions League final while bouncing back from the defeat at Brighton, this could be a risky move.

As I alluded to earlier, you have the luxury of seeing each of the team sheets, as I know you will have struggled with the deadly 'Pep Roulette' throughout the season, but you can bet that if Aguero starts, he scores on Sunday, and could bring home the Fantasy Football points in emphatic fashion too.

Mohamed Salah - £12m

Image: Will Mohamed Salah outscore Harry Kane on the final day?

What more is there to say about Mohamed Salah? After 22 goals this campaign, the Egyptian will be itching to land another Premier League Golden Boot. He is currently level with Harry Kane, but if there is one person I would fancy to outscore the other on Sunday, it would be Salah.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace while Tottenham travel to Leicester, who are in dire need of a win for a hopeful top-four spot. This would be Salah's third Golden Boot, but Sky Sports Fantasy Football points are in abundance too. The Liverpool attacker has racked up 57 points from his last eight games, averaging just over seven points per match.

Salah is third in the Fantasy Football point charts and finds himself in 88.4 per cent of the top 1,000 teams heading into the final fixture. If you do not have him for whatever reason, you may come to regret this by the time 6pm comes around on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford - £8.2m

Image: Patrick Bamford finds the net against Southampton

Bamford netted his 16th Premier League goal of the season at Southampton on Tuesday and moves on to 226 Fantasy Football points for the season. His points tally places him fifth in the charts, while his value-for-money speaks for itself, racking up 27.56 points per £M to sit in fifth spot once again.

The fact that Bamford has been linked with a call-up for the England side with the Euros in mind is a testament to how well he has performed during the campaign. His selection percentage inside the top 1,000 (5.2 per cent) doesn't quite reflect how he has defied his critics for large parts of the season, but his 16 Premier League goals say otherwise.

What better game in which to deliver another haul than against relegated West Brom at Elland Road in front of the returning fans - the first time they will have seen Premier League football since Leeds were promoted. With 16 points coming against Southampton, Bamford could sign out in style against the Baggies on the final day.

Danny Ings - £9.9m

Image: Will Danny Ings get the nod for one final time on Sunday?

Speaking of Southampton, Ings still has one game to play and could add to his 12 goals for the season. Currently on 154 Fantasy Football points, he is the second-highest scorer at the Saints behind their captain James Ward-Prowse.

Will he be a Southampton player for much longer? Ralph Hasenhuttl is certainly hoping to keep hold of him but you might just see final-day fireworks from Ings, who recently posted a 17-point haul against Crystal Palace.

Chris Wood - £8.5m

Image: Chris Wood scored a first-half hat-trick at Molineux recently

Wood is arguably the form striker in the Premier League right now, with the Kiwi netting eight goals in his last 10 matches. He has created three goals and recorded 86 points during this spell.

He finds himself in 14.3 per cent of the top 1,000 teams, and with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, Wood could end a very rich vein of form with another double-figure haul.

Which player will you captain - or even bring in if you have a transfer remaining - to lift you above and beyond your competition? Amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here.