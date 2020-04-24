Paul Harrison
Stats & Info @skysportsstatto
Premier League unsung heroes: Norwich's Emiliano Buendia
We are shining a light on the Premier League players who perhaps have not had the praise they deserve for their 2019/20 season performances...
Last Updated: 21/04/20 4:26pm
With Norwich currently propping up the Premier League table and being the joint-lowest scorers, you might be surprised to know that they have one of the most creative players in the division this season.
Emiliano Buendia, a former Spain and Argentina youth international, has been a rare bright spot in another challenging top tier season for the team.
The expansive form which brought him 20 goal involvements in 38 Championship appearances last season - only Brentford's Said Benrahma (14) created more goals then Buendia's 12 - would be a challenge to replicate in a side that invested under £1.5m ahead of the current campaign.
He answered any potential doubters with immediate effect, assisting four goals in his first five Premier League appearances - coming in defeats against Liverpool and Chelsea, and twice in the shock 3-2 win v Manchester City at Carrow Road.
Although his assists have come at a more intermittent rate as the season continued, he has showed the creative capabilities to be up there with the finest...
Most Creative Premier League Players This Season
|Most Assists
|Most Chances Created per 90
|Most Open Play Chances Created
|Kevin De Bruyne: 16
|Kevin De Bruyne: 4.01
|Kevin De Bruyne: 72
|Trent Alexander-Arnold: 12
|Emiliano Buendia: 3.26
|Jack Grealish: 57
|Riyad Mahrez: 8
|Pascal Gross: 3.14
|Emiliano Buendia: 50
|Emiliano Buendia: 7
|Riyad Mahrez: 2.99
|Mohamed Salah: 42
The downturn in his assists is not for the want of trying - over the course of the season he has created more than one in five of his side's chances - a higher proportion than any other player in the top flight...
Buendia is just one assist shy of equalling Norwich's Premier League record in a 38-game season, currently held by Wes Hoolahan in 2015-16.
The hope will be that others can keep up their end of the bargain if he carries on creating chances - no player in the league has made more in a single game this season than Buendia's nine against Wolves just before Christmas. For the record, none were taken that day in a 2-1 defeat.
The creative element of his game is justifiably the talking point for a player in their inaugural Premier League season, although that is not the only attribute where the 23-year-old has stood out for Daniel Farke's side this season, showing there is far more than a single string to his bow...
Buendia has twice suffered relegation in his short career - with nine games to play, Norwich are six points from safety and remain odds-on favourites to add to his unwanted list of demotions.
However, it is unlikely Buendia will be short of suitors if he wishes to carry on his Premier League adventure elsewhere.