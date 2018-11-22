Tottenham v Chelsea: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Play Sky Sports Six-a-Side for the chance to win £1k!

This Saturday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea clash with Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham at Wembley.

Spurs have won six of their last seven Premier League matches, contributing to their best start to a season in years.

Chelsea are unbeaten under Sarri, as they have registered eight wins and drawn four from their opening 12, making for an exciting battle at England's national stadium.

Take a look at the Elite Player contenders and pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane scores England's winning goal at Wembley

The World Cup Golden Boot winner has netted six goals for Tottenham this campaign, fresh off the back of firing England to the Nations League finals during the international break with his winner against Croatia.

Kane has 18 successful aerial duels to his name, as well as 14 shots on target this year, more than the opposing Elite Players in both of these fields.

He is the obvious frontrunner of choice with Eden Hazard, clocking up 20.9 per cent selection currently, with these Sky Sports Six-a-Side players recruiting his services.

Erik Lamela

Erik Lamela celebrates with Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane following his goal against Wolves

Lamela has hit four goals in his last six for Pochettino's side, and has earned himself a regular shirt in the starting 12 as a result, featuring in eight games thus far.

He has created seven chances in that period and has more to show for his team, as he continues to battle for his place with the likes of Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son.

The Spurs frontman does provide the unique option of Elite Player choice, as only 1.3 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side competitors have backed the Argentine to have an impressive 90 minutes, which could prove the difference if he is to have a stand-out performance at Wembley.

Eden Hazard

Hazard has been arguably the best player in the Premier League this year, spearheading Chelsea to an unbeaten start from 12 games, while directly contributing to 11 goals in his 11 appearances, with seven goals and four assists for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Eden Hazard has been unplayable at times this season

The Belgian is the second highest points scorer in Sky Sports Six-a-Side, averaging 74.95 points per game, over 34 more than the nearest contending Elite Player.

Boasting 31 chances created and 31 fouls won, registering much more than challenging Elite Players in both categories, it is easy to see why he is in 74.7 per cent of Six-a-Side teams.

Alvaro Morata

The Spanish striker has five goals this campaign and has found the net four times in his last five, which included a brace against Crystal Palace. He is already one off half the total he scored last season, with two-thirds of the season yet to be played.

Alvaro Morata is enjoying a resurgence in form

Morata has registered nine shots on target, averaging just over one a match, while winning 13 fouls in that period, proving he can rack up a reliable source of points for Sky Sports Six-a-Side players.

With a mere selection percentage of just 3.1, Morata could pose enough attacking prowess to earn you the jackpot prize, especially when feeding off Hazard for the full 90.

