Ross County’s trip to Livingston goes ahead despite illness in Dingwall
Last Updated: 20/12/19 12:43pm
Ross County’s game at Livingston on Saturday will go ahead as planned despite the illness which swept through the first-team squad in Dingwall this week.
Training on Thursday was cancelled with 10 players told to stay away from the club due to what is believed to be a mixture of the winter vomiting bug and norovirus.
At that point County had only 10 fit first-team players, two of those being goalkeepers.
Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson, plus the rest of the coaching staff, had avoided the illness.
A statement read: "The SPFL can confirm that the fixture between Livingston and Ross County, scheduled for a 3pm kick off tomorrow (Saturday, December 21) at the Tony Macaroni Arena, will proceed as originally scheduled.
"It can also confirm that no request for postponement was received from either club."
There is a chance County could still be forced to field members of the youth team as SPFL rules dictate any full-time players over the age of 16 are eligible to play in league fixtures.
The Dingwall side are seventh in the table, a point above Livingston having played a game less.