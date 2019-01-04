Fleetwood boss Joey Barton given two-game ban for referee comments

Joey Barton has received a two-match suspension

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been given a two-game touchline ban and fined £2,000 after he was charged with misconduct.

Barton was sent off during Fleetwood's 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on December 22 and afterwards said he hoped referee Brett Huxtable never took charge of one of his team's games again.

An FA spokesperson tweeted: "Joseph Barton will serve a touchline ban for Fleetwood Town's next two matches after he was charged with misconduct.

"This follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today where he admitted his language towards a Match Official and Match Referee both during and after the game against Bristol Rovers on 22/12/2018 was abusive and/or insulting and/or questioned their integrity.

"He was also fined £2,000."

Bristol Rovers scored an injury-time winner against Fleetwood, who had eight players booked and striker Ched Evans sent off.

Bristol Rovers scored an injury-time winner against Fleetwood, who had eight players booked and striker Ched Evans sent off.

"At times it definitely felt like we were against a lot more than 11," said Barton afterwards.

"I have to be careful not to say anything because we all know the ramifications of telling people exactly what you think of officials.

"Hopefully we never see those guys again because good football matches officiated in the correct spirit are great to be part of."