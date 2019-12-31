Fleetwood manager Joey Barton gets touchline ban for conduct vs Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton started managing Fleetwood Town in June 2018

Fleetwood manager Joe Barton has received a one-match touchline ban for conduct during the 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers on December 29.

Barton was sent off by referee Paul Marsden during an ill-tempered stalemate against play-off chasing rivals Rovers at Highbury Stadium.

He was red-carded in the 70th minute following protests after a Ched Evans goal was disallowed for offside after initially being allowed to stand.

Barton admitted his language towards a match official in the League One clash was "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or implied bias".

He will now not be on the touchline for the New Year's Day clash with Sunderland after admitting the misconduct charge.

After the draw with Rovers on Sunday, Barton said: "If you speak to the fourth official, he didn't have a Scooby Do what was going on.

"If you speak to the linesman, he said multiple things and the ref, whose job is to make a decision, makes his decision, which is no goal.

"As frustrating as that is, the referee, from what I gather, what he's said he's disallowed it for and what's transpired are two totally different things.

"It doesn't help us now and I am probably going to get a fine from the FA and have to sit in the stands for a game."