Joey Barton leaves Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood are 10th in League One after 20 matches played; Joey Barton loses his job as Fleetwood boss after managing just one win since the end of November; Fleetwood announced the news in a brief statement on the club's website: 'Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect'

Monday 4 January 2021 15:13, UK

Joey Barton is no longer Fleetwood Town manager
Fleetwood Town have parted company with manager Joey Barton.

Barton, who was appointed Fleetwood boss in April 2018, leaves with the club 10th in League One with 20 matches played this season.

The former Newcastle, Manchester City and QPR midfielder had seen his side manage just one win in their previous eight games, losing twice and drawing five of those.

A club statement on Monday confirmed his departure: "Fleetwood Town can confirm manager Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Joey for his work during his time at Highbury Stadium and wish him success in the future."

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

