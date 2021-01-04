Joey Barton leaves Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have parted company with manager Joey Barton.

Barton, who was appointed Fleetwood boss in April 2018, leaves with the club 10th in League One with 20 matches played this season.

The former Newcastle, Manchester City and QPR midfielder had seen his side manage just one win in their previous eight games, losing twice and drawing five of those.

A club statement on Monday confirmed his departure: "Fleetwood Town can confirm manager Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Joey for his work during his time at Highbury Stadium and wish him success in the future."

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.