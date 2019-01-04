Dundee's Darren O'Dea given retrospective two-match ban for diving

Darren O'Dea has been given a retrospective two-match ban for diving

Dundee defender Darren O'Dea has been issued with a retrospective two-match ban for simulation during his side's Boxing Day draw with Livingston.

The centre back went down clutching his face after a tussle with Livingston striker Jack Hamilton, who was sent off six minutes from time.

Hamilton have since had the red card downgraded to a yellow - with the Scottish FA ruling that O'Dea dived.

O'Dea will miss Dundee's Scottish Cup meeting with Queen of the South and a league match against Hearts

Dundee chose not to appeal before Friday's deadline, which is deemed as an acceptance of the ruling, meaning the two-game ban is now active.

O'Dea will be absent for Dundee's Scottish Cup match against Queen of the South when the winter break ends on January 19, and once more four days later away to Hearts in the league.

Dundee are bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just 10 points from their opening 21 games.