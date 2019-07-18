Dundee appoint Gordon Strachan as technical director

Dundee have appointed Gordon Strachan as the club’s new technical director

Dundee have appointed former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan as the club’s new technical director.

Strachan, who started his playing career with Dundee in 1974, left his role as national team boss in October 2017.

The 62-year-old, who also played for Aberdeen, Manchester United, Leeds United and Coventry, takes on the position of technical director for the first time at the Scottish Championship side.

"Gordon brings a wealth of experience to the club having played and managed at the highest level," a club statement said.

"In his role at Dundee, he will focus on helping the club develop the best young players that we can while working closely with head of academy Stephen Wright and the other coaches in the academy set up.

"His knowledge, experience and contacts in the game will be a huge asset to the academy structure at the club."

Strachan started his career in management with Coventry and has had stints at Southampton, Celtic, where he won three Scottish titles, Middlesbrough and Scotland.