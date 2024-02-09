Dundee: Camperdown Stadium plans submitted as club bid to relocate from Dens Park

Dundee have submitted planning permission for a new 'state-of-the-art stadium' that could see the club leave Dens Park after 125 years.

The new stadium will have a capacity for over 12,500 fans, include a safe-standing area in the home end and has been designed to also hold music concerts and other major entertainment events.

Currently Dundee play at Dens Park - which has been the club's home since 1899 - but that could soon end if the project to build a new stadium and campus at Camperdown Park goes ahead.

Image: Dens Park has been the home of Dundee since 1899

Both the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have welcomed the move following the submission of planning permission to the city council.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: "Dens Park has been an iconic Scottish football stadium for more than 100 years and while fans of all generations will cherish their favourite memories inside the stadium, we understand the club's wish to future-proof their home and improve the matchday experience for supporters for the next 100 years.

"The Scottish FA is supportive of plans that will improve club infrastructure, the supporter experience and the image of the national game."

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, added: "Any club that seeks to invest in improving infrastructure to this scale deserves enormous credit. This project is ambitious and one that has been worked on for some time by the owners.

"The SPFL supports efforts to enhance the Scottish football experience for the hundreds of thousands of fans who attend matches on a weekly basis."

Dundee managing director John Nelms said: "Today is a significant milestone in our stadium development plans. Thanks to the help of our expert planning team, architects and the wider group involved in the project, we have submitted an extensive document requesting Planning Permission in Principle.

"We look forward to sharing more details with supporters during this process and engaging with Dundee City Council to bring the vision to reality. We are grateful, too, to the Scottish FA and SPFL for their support.

"We have also been encouraged by our engagement so far with the local authority, who are on record as saying that they are supportive of developers who want to play a part in the regeneration of Dundee and that they will work to remove any barriers."

