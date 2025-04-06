Alessia Russo: Arsenal forward withdraws from England's Women's Nations League squad due to injury

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

The 26-year-old was substituted in the 73rd minute after a knock to her ankle during the Lionesses' 5-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Belgium on Friday and has subsequently returned to Arsenal for further assessment.

Russo will be replaced by 19-year-old Brighton forward, on loan from Arsenal, Michelle Agyemang, who earns her first-ever senior call-up.

Image: Brighton's Michelle Agyemang, on loan from Arsenal, earns her first-ever senior international call-up.

The former Manchester United striker becomes the third Lioness to withdraw from the England squad after Arsenal teammate Chloe Kelly returned to her club ahead of the Belgium game and Lauren James returned to Chelsea to nurse a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Tottenham's Jess Naz replaced James in the squad.

Sarina Wiegman's 24-player squad depart St. George's Park on Sunday as they prepare for Tuesday's return fixture against Belgium in Leuven.

The Lionesses are top of Group C of Nations League A, having made an undefeated start to their campaign. Their group also includes world champions Spain and Portugal.