England Women vs Canada preview: Lionesses continue World Cup preparations

England Women take on Canada on Friday night

England continue their preparations for the Women's World Cup against Canada in Manchester on Friday (kick-off 7.15pm).

England, who won the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, play four more matches before the World Cup begins in France on June 7.

The Lionesses play Spain on Tuesday, April 9 and then Denmark on May 25 and New Zealand on June 1. Canada are fifth in the world rankings, one place behind England.

Friday's match takes place at the home ground of Steph Houghton's club side Manchester City Women, the Academy Stadium, which has a capacity of 7,000, and she says it will be "a great occasion".

England subsequently take on Spain at Swindon's Energy Check County Ground, then Denmark at Walsall's Banks's Stadium and New Zealand at Brighton's Amex Stadium a week later.

When asked about the prospect of possibly playing for England in grounds like the Etihad Stadium or Old Trafford in the near future, Houghton said: "It's exciting.

"It just shows the interest that's involved in women's football, and for us to be able to go around the country and potentially play in these bigger stadiums, that's what we want to be a part of."

2:25 England Women head coach Phil Neville hopes he would have the courage to take his players off the pitch if they suffered racial abuse, while captain Steph Houghton says it's time to take a stand England Women head coach Phil Neville hopes he would have the courage to take his players off the pitch if they suffered racial abuse, while captain Steph Houghton says it's time to take a stand

Team news

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has withdrawn from the squad due to a knee injury and has been replaced by Manchester City defender Gemma Bonner.

Millie Bright, Jade Moore and Jill Scott could return after missing the SheBelieves Cup with injuries.