England Women coach Phil Neville would consider removing players if racially abused

2:25 Phil Neville says football must deal with racism in the strongest possible way while Steph Houghton agrees it's time to take a stand Phil Neville says football must deal with racism in the strongest possible way while Steph Houghton agrees it's time to take a stand

England Women head coach Phil Neville hopes he would have the courage to take his players off the pitch if one of them suffered racist abuse.

A number of Premier League managers, including Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, said they would be prepared to take their players off in a bid to combat the problem.

It comes after Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were racially abused during last month's European Qualifier between the England men's side and Montenegro, while Juventus forward Moise Kean was subjected to monkey chants during Tuesday's game at Cagliari.

2:53 Brighton boss Chris Hughton says the issue of player walk-offs must be discussed following a number of recent incidents of racist abuse in football Brighton boss Chris Hughton says the issue of player walk-offs must be discussed following a number of recent incidents of racist abuse in football

"We've got to the point where we can no longer sweep things under the carpet with a £20,000 fine or half a stadium ban," said Neville. "I'm not sure we're getting to the bottom of the real issue.

"If we have the courage and more importantly, the backing to bring a team off, to stop the game and say 'this is not good enough, we're going to punish the supporters that are actually causing the problems.'

"I hope I would have the courage to do that but I think you need the backing of your association and FIFA.

"We could be in a World Cup and see racism, you never know, and I would still hope whether we got punished or not, that we would make the right decision by pulling them off.

"It will only take one manager to do that, to make a real stance.

"It's disgusting, it's sad and it's still happening. We have a lot of good campaigns and people doing really good work, but I think it's still there in society and in football.

"I'm not so sure it's getting better so we have to deal with it in the strongest possible way."