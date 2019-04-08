Steph Houghton withdraws from England Women squad to face Spain in World Cup warm-up

Steph Houghton suffered 'mild groin pain' during England's 1-0 defeat to Canada

England Women captain Steph Houghton has withdrawn from the squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Spain due to a groin issue, the Football Association has announced.

The FA said the defender felt "mild groin pain" following the 1-0 loss to Canada on Friday and had returned to her club Manchester City, with the decision having been made to "rest her in order to manage her load" ahead of this summer's World Cup.

The Lionesses' clash against Spain at Swindon's Energy Check County Ground continues their four 'Road to France Series' World Cup warm-up matches that started with the Canada match at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

Houghton faces a possible race to be fit for City's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Sunday.

City then have two remaining Women's Super League matches, including a potential title-decider away at leaders Arsenal on May 11.

Following the conclusion of the domestic season, Phil Neville's England face Denmark and New Zealand before their opening World Cup match against Scotland on June 9.