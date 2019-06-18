Phil Neville: I'll pick my strongest England Women side against Japan

0:35 England Women's boss Phil Neville will resist the temptation to rest players against second-placed Japan despite already qualifying for the Women's World Cup knock-out phase England Women's boss Phil Neville will resist the temptation to rest players against second-placed Japan despite already qualifying for the Women's World Cup knock-out phase

England coach Phil Neville says he will pick the strongest side possible against Japan despite the Lionesses having already qualified for the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup.

Wins over Scotland and Argentina sees Neville's side sitting at the top of Group D with a 100 per cent record as they secured a place in the second round with a game to spare.

However, Neville will resist the temptation to rest players against second-placed Japan, who beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals four years ago.

"We've got to pick our best side. We've got to pick our best side because we want to finish top of the group", Neville said ahead of tomorrow night's game at the Allianz Riviera.

"And we want to continue and build the momentum that we've built in the first two games. So I'll be picking my best side to win the game.

And Neville believes England will have to be on top of their game to break down a disciplined Japan team.

He added: "I think their system is one of the biggest strengths of their team.

"The way that they all know how to play in their system and are really well disciplined with fantastic movement down the right and down the left.

"And they've got two really good centre-forwards who are really mobile so we are going to have to be at our best to get any kind of result."