France and England are genuine Women's World Cup contenders, says Izzy Christiansen

France have never won the Women's World Cup

Lyon midfielder Izzy Christiansen is convinced France have what it takes to lift the Women’s World Cup on home soil.

France hammered South Korea in the tournament opener and followed that up with victories over Norway and Nigeria to top Group A with a 100 per cent record.

They face a last 16 match-up against 2007 runners-up Brazil in Paris on Sunday, and Christiansen expects France to once again demonstrate why they are genuine contenders to win their first Women's World Cup.

"I think France or England will win the tournament," Christiansen told the Sky Sports Women's World Cup podcast.

"I think the French team in the opening match against South Korea at the Parc des Princes were unbelievable.

Amandine Henry rounded off the scoring in France's 4-0 win over South Korea

"They played like I see them training every day. They had fantastic talent, speed, pace and rhythm - with the French we tend to question more their mentality whether they can take it in the long run.

"I think this is the strongest French team I have ever seen in my career playing. I know what they are capable of, I train with them every day so they are a force to be reckoned with in this tournament."

Christiansen missed out on a place in England's World Cup squad after losing her battle to recover from a serious injury picked up against Japan at the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year.

Izzy Christiansen spent four seasons at Man City before joining Lyon last year

The 27-year-old admits it has been difficult for her to watch the tournament from afar but says she is fully focused on getting back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"It's been a terrible ordeal (the injury). It's been horrible, but it wasn't to be," she said.

"I wasn't in shape to take to the pitch and play had I been taken to the World Cup. I broke my leg and damaged my ankle ligaments and it was a nasty break as well.

"So of course it has been tough but I accept it, it's part of the game and I am just looking forward now to getting back into training and getting moving properly and enjoying my football."