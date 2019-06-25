England captain Steph Houghton a doubt for World Cup quarter-final against Norway

England captain Steph Houghton could miss the World Cup quarter-final against Norway

England Women captain Steph Houghton is a doubt for Thursday's World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

Houghton was caught on the ankle by a late challenge from Alexandra Engolo in the closing stages of England's 3-0 win over Cameroon on Sunday.

Houghton did not train with the rest of the England squad on Tuesday and manager Phil Neville admits the Manchester City defender is unlikely to feature against Norway in Le Havre.

"Steph is a doubt. She was in a lot of pain after the game," Neville told FIFA.

"She didn't do the press conference. It was a bad tackle, and she won't be training today."

England will be up against a more familiar opponent when they face the Scandinavians this weekend.

"The two centre-backs play for Chelsea, there is a familiarity there," said Neville.

"When we went into the Cameroon game, the risk was the unknown, the unpredictable nature of their team which is why we went to town on knowing everything we could about them.

"We know Norway a little better."