England Women player ratings: Lucy Bronze impresses as Lionesses reach semi-finals

England are through to the semi-finals after a 3-0 win over Norway

England cruised through to the Women's World Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Norway. But who shone brightest in Le Havre?

Jill Scott got England off to the perfect start with a goal inside two minutes and they doubled their lead courtesy of a close-range Ellen White goal just before the break.

Lucy Bronze capped a player-of-the-match performance with a goal of her own after the break, as Phil Neville's side set up a semi-final date with either France or the USA on Tuesday.

But how did the Lionesses get on, player for player? Here's our ratings...

Karen Bardsley - 8

Made a number of strong saves, largely due to team-mates' mistakes, and got herself out of a hole after a heavy touch almost let Isabell Herlovsen in.

Lucy Bronze - 9

She came into the tournament billed as the world's best right-back and she's grown into that title as the tournament has gone on.

She completed more take-ons than the entire Norway team before half-time, got a goal and an assist and was solid defensively against a decent attacking left-back in Kristine Minde.

Lucy Bronze scored her first goal since 2018 with a thunderous strike

Millie Bright - 7

Had a couple of dodgy moments and her marking was hit-and-miss at times, but she was a commanding presence when needed.

Steph Houghton - 8

Stood her ground very well and bar one difficult moment when she missed a header in the second half, had a superb game. Wasn't afraid to get stuck in at either end - as showcased by her goal-line clearance near the end, shortly before she was taken out when challenging for a header with goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth.

Demi Stokes - 7

Restored at the expense of Alex Greenwood and vindicated Neville's decision with an excellent performance. Made an important block in the first half and put in some excellent deliveries from good positions.

Keira Walsh - 6

A steady game in midfield for Walsh, who linked the play well but was lucky to get away with being caught in possession inside her own area towards the end of the game.

Jill Scott - 8

As usual, a rock in midfield who got England off to the perfect start with her second-minute opener. Proved her worth at both ends of the pitch, breaking up play and nearly grabbing a second when she just turned the ball the wrong side of the post before the break.

Jill Scott got England off to the perfect start inside two minutes

Fran Kirby - 7

A slightly quieter performance than in some of her earlier games, Kirby drifted in behind White but was still a positive influence in the final third.

Nikita Parris - 7

A busy, up-and-down performance from Parris - which will unfortunately be overshadowed by her penalty miss. She had plenty of good moments before that though, working in off the right well and setting up White's goal. She should have had one of her own in open play too but blazed over after great build-up work.

A second penalty miss in three games may haunt her and it would be a surprise to see her take another in the tournament, but in terms of her performance she can look back at a job well done.

Ellen White - 8

Ellen White. Record breaker. White had an excellent game, exactly the kind Neville will have wanted from his main striker. She was everywhere, got herself a goal and was a whisker away from another, smacking the post on the volley with a fine effort.

Ellen White demonstrated her trademark celebration after becoming England's all-time leading scorer at World Cup finals

Toni Duggan - 7

Duggan drifted in and out of the game but her deliveries from wide were solid enough - almost getting a third before half-time with an excellent cross for Scott, and then feeding Bronze from a free-kick after the break.

Substitutes

Beth Mead (for Duggan, 54) - 7

Gave herself a good shout of a starting spot for the semi-final with a decent performance from the bench. Set up Bronze's goal and was a threat.

Georgia Stanway (for Kirby, 74) - 6

Looked dangerous as Norway flooded bodies late on and left holes in their own defence. Set up a decent chance for Daly late on.

Rachel Daly (for Parris, 88) - N/A