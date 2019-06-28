England Women should not fear anyone in World Cup, says Kelly Smith

Former England striker Kelly Smith says Phil Neville's side "should not fear anybody" following their 3-0 win over Norway in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

Goals from Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze gave England a convincing victory and will see them play either hosts France or the USA, who are the reigning champions, in the semi-finals.

While she acknowledges England will be the underdogs in their last-four clash, Smith says England's win over Norway has convinced her they can go all the way.

She told Sky Sports News: "England have got massive belief and confidence, and going off that performance yesterday, they shouldn't fear anybody.

"After that performance last night, I fully believe they can go all the way. I've seen grit, determination, passion, they're having fun and there's a togetherness. That's really important and that's what Phil Neville's brought in.

"The pressure is not on them anymore. They've shown they can deal with it. They're probably not expected to beat the USA or France, so they should just go out and express themselves.

"England are growing, they're gaining momentum. They impressed me so much from start to finish. To get that early goal really settled any nerves, and they were just outstanding.

"It seems when the pressure's on this England team, they seize the moment."

Ellen White celebrates scoring England's second goal vs Norway in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals

Smith was England's leading scorer in World Cups, but has been overtaken by Ellen White, who has scored five goals during this tournament.

Smith is not concerned about losing her record, however, saying: "I don't care about my record, as long as England are in the semi-finals and potentially could reach the final.

"Ellen White has had a fantastic tournament and long may it continue. I hope she performs again in the semi-finals and scores even more goals."