England Women ready for 'deadly' USA attack, says Millie Bright

Millie Bright is set to be part of the England defence against the USA in the World Cup semi-final on Tuesday

England defender Millie Bright says the Lionesses are ready for the USA's "deadly" attack ahead of their Women's World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

England will be hoping to reach their first Women's World Cup final when they take on the US in Lyon, but will have to deal with Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who have five goals each in the tournament.

Bright is aware of the threat Tuesday's opponents, who are ranked number one in the world, pose, saying: "I think they've got many strengths; Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan. Their front three are deadly.

"But we're prepared for that, we're ready for that. Our players have played against those players before, so it's nothing that we haven't dealt with.

"I think it's definitely going to be our biggest test in the tournament so far, but it's one we're definitely ready for.

Megan Rapinoe scored both goals as the US knocked hosts France out of the tournament in the quarter-finals

"I just think we're going to bring the ultimate energy. We're going to be 100 per cent going out there, win the physical battle and make sure we're clinical.

"I think that's something we've done really well in the tournament so far - we've created a lot but also finished. So that's something we're going to go out there and try to do, and I 100 per cent believe that we're going to do it.

"No matter the opponent, we respect them - but as long as we deliver, then it doesn't matter what they bring to the game. We're ready to deal with that both physically and mentally."

England drew 2-2 with the USA on their way to winning the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, and Bright says exiting the World Cup at the semi-final stage to the same opponents could make their campaign a failure.

"We came here to win the World Cup and that's still our aim, so obviously it would be disappointing and I think as players we would see that (losing the semi-final) as potentially a failure," said Bright.

"Our mentality has been to win it, so anything less, we would be disappointed in ourselves."