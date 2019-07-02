Nikita Parris created own team when banned from boys side, says sister Natasha Jonas

Nikita Parris has shone for England at the Women's World Cup

Sporting prowess runs through the streets of Toxteth in Liverpool. Robbie Fowler was born there and so was England Women forward Nikita Parris and her sister, professional boxer Natasha Jonas.

The siblings have achieved great things in their respective sports. Jonas became the first ever British female boxer to compete at an Olympic Games at London 2012, eventually losing in the quarter-finals to Katie Taylor.

Parris continues to shine for England at her maiden Women's World Cup and is preparing for a semi-final against the might of the USA on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jonas - who won a scholarship to play football in the United States, but ended up getting injured - gave a glimpse into Parris' childhood and how her love for the game saw her set up her own team when she was banned from playing with boys.

"By the time I'd come back from America, she was very young - she was about nine," Jonas said.

Natasha Jonas is now a professional boxer, but had previously been a footballer like her sister

"I remember her playing for the local team in Toxteth which was Kingsley United. She'd created the team herself because she wasn't allowed to play with the boys anymore. She ran out and got her twin and all her mates to create this girls team so she could still play football.

"You could see it then that she was a standout player but because I'd lost a bit of touch with football, I didn't realise how good she was until she went to Everton where she was the standout player.

"She was an Everton player, but a Liverpool fan. Sometimes she used to wear a Liverpool top underneath her Everton shirt!"

1:48 The WSL's all-time top scorer Nikita Parris talks about her move from Manchester City to Lyon, who have just won their fourth Champions League in a row The WSL's all-time top scorer Nikita Parris talks about her move from Manchester City to Lyon, who have just won their fourth Champions League in a row

Parris has come a long way from her Kingsley United days and recently joined one of the best teams in Europe - Lyon Women - where she will link up with England team-mates Lucy Bronze and Izzy Christiansen plus Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

Speaking about the move, Jonas added: "Everyone understands now that as an athlete you have to do what's best for your career because it doesn't last forever. You have to make the most of it while it lasts.

"Lyon is arguably one of the best teams in Europe. She knows that and she's going there to progress her career. We just have to accept that and at least we get free holidays to France now instead of Manchester. We know it's the best thing for her and her career."

The 25-year-old forward scored the first goal for England at the tournament, netting a penalty against Scotland

But before Parris can pack up her boxes and move across the Channel permanently, she faces the prospect of a Women's World Cup semi-final, and Jonas - who has the same father as her sister - will be part of a strong family contingent cheering on Parris at her new home ground.

She said: "We've got a team of nine of us, all family, going over. In Liverpool, we are a very supportive town. We get behind our own, Toxteth in particular.

"Every time Nikita plays the whole of Toxteth is quiet as everyone is in watching and supporting her. If we get to the final and go on and win it there will be massive celebrations for her when she gets back.

1:08 The FA’s head of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell says England will aim to adopt the USA’s winning mentality in Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final The FA’s head of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell says England will aim to adopt the USA’s winning mentality in Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final

"She will always try her best and give 100 per cent. She will always come off that pitch with nothing left to give so whatever happens you've just got to be proud of that.

"Every sports person has dreams of where you want to get and you want to get to the top of your game. For me in boxing, as a professional, it's becoming world champion and as an amateur, it was the Olympics.

"For her, it's the World Cup and the Olympics. To get to the semi-finals for her is a massive dream come true. For her to even get selected for the team initially was a massive achievement and she's excelled as a player since then and grown in confidence."