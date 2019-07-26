Manchester City draw Manchester United in FA Women's Continental League Cup

Manchester City beat Arsenal on penalties in last season's Continental Cup final

Manchester City and Manchester United have been drawn in the same group for this season's FA Women's Continental League Cup.

Holders City will play in Group C alongside United, Everton, Leicester and Birmingham, while there are three further groups of six teams.

United, who won promotion from the Women's Championship last season, 11 months after being formed, will also play City on the opening day of the new Women's Super League campaign.

WSL champions Arsenal, who lost on penalties to City in last season's final, face derby clashes with London Bees, London City Lionesses and Charlton in Group B.

Group A - Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry United, Durham, Liverpool, Sheffield United

Group B - Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Charlton Athletic, London Bees, London City Lionesses

Group C - Birmingham City, Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Manchester United

Group D - Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Lewes, Reading, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United

The top two clubs from each group will progress to the knockout stages and the final is on Saturday, February 29.