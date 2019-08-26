Injured Alex Greenwood and Fran Kirby out of England squad

Alex Greenwood was part of the squad that came fourth in Women's World Cup over the summer

Lyon defender Alex Greenwood and Chelsea striker Fran Kirby have withdrawn from the England squad through injury.

The Lionesses face Belgium on Thursday and Norway next Tuesday in friendly matches.

Reading's Fara Williams and Chelsea's Hannah Blundell have been called up as replacements, the Football Association has announced. Midfielder Williams, 35, is England's record appearance holder with 170 caps.

England, who reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup in France, play Belgium in Leuven and Norway in Bergen.

Lionesses Squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford.

Defenders: Hannah Blundell, Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Steph Houghton, Aoife Mannion, Abbie McManus, Anna Patten, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson.

Midfielders: Lucy Bronze, Jade Moore, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Fara Williams.

Forwards: Toni Duggan, Bethany England, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor.