England Women duo Millie Bright and Demi Stokes out of Brazil game through injury

Millie Bright and Demi Stokes have been forced to withdraw from the England Women’s squad to face Brazil on Saturday.

Chelsea defender Bright and Manchester City's Stokes have picked up injuries and will miss the game at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

Stokes' Man City team-mate, defender Gemma Bonner, and Birmingham City midfielder Lucy Staniforth have been called up to Phil Neville's squad.

The Lionesses travel to Teesside on Friday in preparation for the meeting with Brazil in front of an expected 30,000 fans at the Riverside Stadium.

They will then travel to Lisbon to play Portugal at the Bonfim Stadium - home of Vitoria Setubal - on Tuesday evening.

England's final home game of the year comes against Germany at Wembley on November 9, a fixture that is set to smash the attendance record for a Lionesses home game, with more than 75,000 tickets sold.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders: Alex Greenwood, Gemma Bonner, Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Aoife Mannion, Abbie McManus

Midfielders: Beth England, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson, Jodie Taylor, Lucy Staniforth

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Fran Kirby, Nikita Parris