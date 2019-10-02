England and Arsenal winger Beth Mead hopes abusive chants will be stamped out of football

England and Arsenal winger Beth Mead says there is no place for abusive chants in football, in either the men's or women's game.

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-0 in the their first ever Women's Super League meeting on Saturday, but the occasion was marred by reports of abusive chanting.

The FA are investigating Liverpool's claims that manager Vicky Jepson - alongside the club in general - was targeted by the United fans.

United say they are aware of the allegations and will be investigating.

Mead is currently on international duty as England prepare for a trio of friendlies, starting with Brazil on Saturday, and says the chants have been a topic of conversation among the Lionesses.

"Its disappointing and we don't want it coming to the women's game, but there's no room for it in either the men's or women's game," Mead said.

"It's very small minded of people do that and people come for the love of football not for the stupid stuff coming out of peoples mouths.

"I really hope it's been stamped out and it doesn't happen again because it's not what us as players, staff or anyone wants in the women's' game."