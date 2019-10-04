England Women: Fran Kirby and Abbie McManus withdraw from squad to face Brazil

Fran Kirby missed England's last two matches against Belgium and Norway with injury

Chelsea's Fran Kirby and Manchester United's Abbie McManus have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Saturday's friendly against Brazil.

Liverpool's Melissa Lawley, who has been training with the Lionesses, will now be named as part of the matchday squad.

England face Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium before travelling to Lisbon to take on Portugal at the Bonfim Stadium on Tuesday.

Abbie McManus moved from Manchester City to rivals United in the summer

Defenders Millie Bright and Demi Stokes have already pulled out of the squad after picking up injuries.

Phil Neville called up Manchester City's Gemma Bonner and Birmingham City midfielder Lucy Staniforth in their place.

Melissa Lawley, right, in action for Liverpool against Sheffield United

The Lionesses have arrived on Teeside, where a crowd of 30,000 are expected to watch their match against the former World Cup finalists.

England's final home game of the year comes against Germany at Wembley on November 9, a fixture that is set to smash the attendance record for a Lionesses home game, with more than 75,000 tickets sold.