England Women: Phil Neville's side to defend SheBelieves Cup title in March

England won the SheBelieves Cup for the first time in their history last year

England Women will attempt to defend their SheBelieves Cup title in 2020, returning to the tournament for a fifth successive year.

The Lionesses were crowned champions in last year's competition after finishing top of the group with wins over Brazil and Japan and a draw against world champions USA.

This year's SheBelieves Cup takes place in March, with England beginning against hosts USA in Orlando on March 5, before taking on Japan in Harrison on March 8 and ending against newcomers Spain in Frisco on March 11.

Nikita Parris is congratulated by team-mates Rachel Daley and Steph Houghton after scoring against the United States in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup

England head coach Phil Neville said: "We are excited to take part in our fifth consecutive She Believes Cup as it is always such an exceptional competition hosting some of the best teams in the world.

"It is a tournament we always look forward to in the fixture calendar, the high tempo and intensity of the competition provides a great test for our squad with matches taking place every few days, as well as offering our players the opportunity to play in front of large crowds in excellent stadiums.

"We were delighted to lift the trophy for the first time last year, and it is an achievement we hope to replicate this time around."