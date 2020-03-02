Fara Williams: Reading midfielder to miss rest of WSL season

Fara Williams is expected to be back in time for the start of pre-season

Reading midfielder Fara Williams is out for the rest of the WSL season after undergoing surgery to reattach the tendon from her quadriceps muscle.

It is expected that 36-year-old Williams, who has registered five goals and five assists in 14 league appearances this campaign, will return in time for the start of pre-season.

Reading's head of medicine and performance Pete Lion said: "Unfortunately, Fara sustained a significant injury to her quadriceps muscle, where she pulled the tendon from the bone.

Jo Potter suffered an ankle sprain against West Ham in February

"This has been reattached surgically and she has commenced her rehabilitation. Fara is an experienced professional and will work hard to be ready to return in time for pre-season."

There was also an update on the fitness of midfielder Jo Potter, who was injured in Reading's win over West Ham at Adams Park in February.

Lion said: "The injury is a high ankle sprain, which tends to be more significant and slower to recover from than your garden variety ankle sprain, and the rehab is a little more cautious early on.

"Her injury was a moderate grade injury, but thankfully, short of the severity that requires surgery. She spent a couple of weeks in a moon boot and on crutches and is now progressing nicely with her rehab.

Lauren Bruton could be back for the end of the season

"We expect to see Jo back on the pitch before the end of the season."

Reading are hopeful of seeing Lauren Bruton, who has not featured this season due to an Achilles injury, return to action before the end of the campaign.