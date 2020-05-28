Manchester City Women appoint Gareth Taylor as new head coach

Gareth Taylor has previously worked with the men's U18 side at Manchester City

Manchester City Women have appointed former Wales international Gareth Taylor as their new head coach.

Taylor, who has worked as head coach of the men's U18s at City for the past three seasons, has signed a three-year deal with the Women's Super League (WSL) side.

He replaces Nick Cushing, who left the club in February to become assistant manager at New York City FC in the MLS.

Taylor, 47, played 55 times for City as a striker between 1998 and 2001 and was capped 15 times by Wales.

In a statement, Taylor said: "I'm absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City Women and I'm extremely excited about the challenge ahead with a very talented group of players and staff who have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years.

Who is Gareth Taylor? 642 - Career appearances for 13 clubs 55 - Appearances for Manchester City between 1998 and 2001 2 - Premier League U18 cup titles as Manchester City U18 coach

"I'm really honoured to have been appointed to this role and I can't wait to get started with our preparations for another thrilling and competitive Barclays FA WSL season in 2020/21.

"I've been very fortunate to have worked with some great people within Manchester City and the Club's Academy so far, but I'm absolutely relishing my new role within City Football Group and I'll be giving everything I have to continue Manchester City's success and growth in the women's game."

The WSL season was ended this week, but league organisers are still working to determine its sporting outcome

City were top of the WSL table before the season was ended with immediate effect on Monday.

League organisers are now working with clubs to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season.

Chelsea are a point behind City having played one fewer game - meaning if points-per-game is adopted Chelsea will go above City and win the title.