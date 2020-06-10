Chelsea Women give WSL prize money to charity Refuge

Chelsea were recently crowned Women's Super League champions

Women's Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea have donated their title-winning prize money to charity Refuge, to support women and children experiencing domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Hayes' side were awarded the title based on their points-per-game record after the league was frozen due to the ongoing global crisis, while Liverpool were relegated and Aston Villa were promoted.

The prize for winning the WSL is currently £100,000, with Chelsea donating the full figure to Refuge.

"t's a charity that's close to the hearts and minds of the Women's team, and is very important to our owner Mr Abramovich and everyone at the club," Hayes told the club's website.

"It makes me proud our club is supporting those less fortunate in times of need.

0:43 Chelsea defender Millie Bright says winning the Women's Super League title after the season was curtailed feels 'bizarre but deserved' Chelsea defender Millie Bright says winning the Women's Super League title after the season was curtailed feels 'bizarre but deserved'

"Up until now our involvement was about supporting the campaign publicly with a call to action but we all wanted to do more than that and if donating our prize money can ease some of the concerns and worries people have then it's the least we can do.

"It's an important message. It's a campaign that's really dear to us and the best way we can demonstrate our support further is by committing our prize money towards it and helping those in need."

Refuge chief executive Sandra Horley added: "We are incredibly grateful to Chelsea Women.

"Refuge has seen a huge increase in demand to its Helpline and website services during Covid-19 which has shone a light on the thousands of women who need our support across the country right now."