Jill Scott relishing new Manchester City player-coach role

1:32 Jill Scott says she can be the "link" between Manchester City Women's players and staff after being named player-coach Jill Scott says she can be the "link" between Manchester City Women's players and staff after being named player-coach

Jill Scott is excited by the prospect of a coaching role with Manchester City Women and hopes she can provide a bridge between the players and the coaching staff.

Scott is continuing her illustrious career but will juggle the playing side with coaching responsibilities under the guidance of new City head coach Gareth Taylor.

And the 33-year-old, whose 142 Women's Super League appearances are a league record, is insistent she will remain true to herself as she embarks on a new challenge within the City set-up.

"I've only been back in a couple of weeks and I keep saying, 'can I still say that, can I still joke about that?' Because as people know I'm a bit of a joker," Scott told The Women's Football Show.

"When your role changes slightly, I am going to have to be a little bit careful. I'll always be me.

0:40 Scott is excited about her new role and says City's philosophy is ingrained in the club at all levels Scott is excited about her new role and says City's philosophy is ingrained in the club at all levels

"Everyone knows when I step over that white line I give it my all and I do think I am professional.

"I kind of want to be that link between the players and the coaching staff because sometimes you might not feel that comfortable going straight to the manager with certain things.

"Hopefully I can offer that, do some sessions and probably start [coaching] with the development girls."

When the league season was curtailed due to the pandemic in May, City missed out on the league title to Chelsea on a points-per-game basis.

Scott remains a part of England's plans having amassed nearly 150 caps for her country

The midfielder, who is also closing in on 150 caps for England, is relishing the chance to take centre stage as her club embark on a new era and attempt to make up for the disappointment of how last season ended.

There will be no shortage of continuity though as Alan Mahon, who replaced New York City-bound Nick Cushing on an interim basis last term, will remain on the coaching staff as Taylor's No 2.

But while not giving much away about how Taylor's City might set up, offered hints that the common thread that ties Manchester City together at all levels - its philosophy - means we can expect possession-based football.

Gareth Taylor was named as the permanent successor to Nick Cushing in May

"I think that Manchester City philosophy runs right through the academy, women's team and then obviously into the first team and you can see how successful they are at playing that way," Scott said.

"Possessing the ball and stuff like that, it's no surprise that we will be looking to play that way."

Scott added she believes she can continue to improve as a player despite, by her own admission, being in the last few years of her career.

"I'm excited, there's parts of the game where the detail's different. You think you have been involved in football in so long but every season you learn something new.

"The fact that I feel that at the age of 33 I can still get better and still improve, I think that's credit to the coaching staff and credit to this club as well."