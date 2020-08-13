Sarina Wiegman finalising agreement to become England Women head coach

Sarina Wiegman led the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2019

Netherlands Women manager Sarina Wiegman is finalising an agreement with the FA to become the new England head coach and succeed Phil Neville.

The 50-year-old - whose appointment could be made by Friday - led the Netherlands to victory at Euro 2017 and reached last year's World Cup final, where they were beaten by the USA.

Neville is contracted until July 2021 but with the Euros having been postponed until July 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has already confirmed he will not be staying on past the end of his current deal.

Wiegman, who won 104 caps for the Netherlands, cut her teeth in management with Ter Leede and ADO Den Haag Women before being becoming assistant manager of her country in 2014.

After two spells in interim charge, Wiegman was named manager on a permanent basis in January 2017, and seven months later she steered the Netherlands to their maiden European success, beating Denmark 4-2 in the Euro 2017 final.

The Dutch FA, the KNVB, say they have held talks with Wiegman over her future and plan to hold further discussions.

"We never comment in cases where our coaching staff have been linked to other clubs/associations," read a KNVB statement.

"The only thing we can say from our perspective, is that the KNVB and Sarina spoke about her future after the OG 2021 (when her contract will end) before the summer holidays have started.

"After the holiday period, they (Sarina and our board) will follow this up in a new meeting."

Wiegman in mould of Koeman

Marcel van der Kraan, Sports Editor of De Telegraaf, told Sky Sports News: "I think if we had to compare her with a men's coach then I would say she is the Dutch women's version of Ronald Koeman.

"Tough but not blunt. Outspoken but never rude. Technically one of the best and because of her stature, what she has created with all the success she has had, she has gained huge respect and also managed to pass that on to her players.

"I think that is why she is a driving force not just for the Dutch national team but women's football in total."

Rachel Daly wants the next England boss to help them advance their position in world football, following third and fourth place finishes in the last two World Cups.

"For me, it's just someone who wants to take us to the next level," Daly told The Women's Football Show. "I absolutely love Phil and I think he's done a fantastic job, regardless of the results in the past.

"He put a stamp on what he wanted us to be and everyone bought into that.

"We want someone who can come in and drive us to be the best. You've got the players in the squad who want to do that, they want to go to the next level, and these next four years are going to be absolutely massive."