WSL and Women's Championship: One positive coronavirus test from 887 ahead of new season

The 2020-21 WSL campaign gets underway this weekend

The FA has confirmed one positive coronavirus test from the Women's Super League (WSL) and Championship in the latest round of testing.

A total of 887 players and staff members from the top flight and second tier were tested.

The 2020-21 WSL campaign gets underway this weekend as Chelsea look to defend their title after last season ended early due to the ongoing pandemic, with the final standings based on points-per-game.

"The FA can today confirm that between 23 August 2020 and 29 August 2020 inclusive, 887 tests were carried out for COVID-19 across the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship," read a statement.

"Of these, one has returned positive. To ensure transparency, The FA will continue to release results each week across both the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

"At no point will specific details relating to any club, player or staff member be communicated by The FA."