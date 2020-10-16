Manchester United Women keen to avoid coming unstuck against West Ham

Casey Stoney says her Manchester United players have learnt the lessons from last season's defeat at West Ham ahead of their rematch on Sunday.

United were beaten 3-2 by West Ham in December last year in a season eventually brought to a premature end by the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been no such trouble though with results so far, with Stoney's side among a cluster of teams to remain unbeaten through the first four games of the campaign.

Image: Casey Stoney is keen for her United players to reflect on the lessons they gained from their defeat at West Ham last December

"The important thing is, we've got points on the board," Stoney, whose side have so far accrued 10 points from a possible 12, told Sky Sports News.

"The opening game was never going to be easy against Chelsea and we knew that and actually squad depth wise we were really limited. So to come away with a point - and then obviously like you say we've got nine points from thereon in - it's pleasing.

"We know we've got lots to build on in terms of performances, but it was quite a bitty game on Saturday [a 1-0 win at Tottenham], with lots of free-kicks. I don't think the referee helped that situation, to be honest.

Image: USA international Tobin Heath was a high-profile acquisition for United during the transfer window

"We've got to find a way to win and I think that was pleasing on Saturday, we found a way to win.

"We know that West Ham away is tricky, we came unstuck last year. We spoke about it this week, we know the lessons. We've got to make sure that doesn't happen again."

With Arsenal and Everton having won all four of their league fixtures this term, and Chelsea and United having not yet tasted defeat, the competitiveness of the division has been on show in the season's opening weeks.

Image: Arsenal Women are currently top of the WSL

Those impressive starts follow a summer transfer window that saw a number of high-profile players and World Cup winners move to the WSL from overseas, including USA international Alex Morgan who joined Tottenham.

Stoney, who has been in charge of Manchester United since their formation in 2018, says she expects that closeness between sides to continue.

"I think you're seeing it a little bit already, aren't you?" Stoney said, when referencing the league table.

"Arsenal are doing really well, Everton four out of four as well, Man City dropping points at the weekend against Chelsea, we're in and around it, so I think that gap at the top will be tighter.

"Birmingham got their first win as well so it shows that they're going to be hard to break down and hard to beat. I definitely think it's going to be a very competitive season."