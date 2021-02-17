Carly Telford signs new Chelsea Women contract that includes part-time coaching role until summer 2022

Carly Telford has signed a new deal with Chelsea Women that will keep her at the club until the summer of 2022; the goalkeeper has played 75 times for the Women's Super League champions and 26 times for England; the new role will also involve some part-time coaching

Wednesday 17 February 2021 17:04, UK

Carly Telford has committed her future to Chelsea Women
Image: Carly Telford has signed a new deal with Chelsea Women

Carly Telford has signed a new contract with Women's Super League champions Chelsea running to the summer of 2022.

The 33-year-old England goalkeeper has made 75 appearances for the Blues, who she rejoined in 2017 having previously played for them between 2011 and 2013.

As well as extending her time with the club as a player, the new deal will also see Telford take up a part-time coaching role from next season, offering support and training to Chelsea's Under-16 and Under-18 goalkeepers.

Telford, holder of 26 England caps, said on Chelsea's official website: "I'm extremely happy. I think it's important at my age to know that I've still got something to give to a club like Chelsea but also for the club to feel like they still value me.

"This club has been amazing for me personally and to be around such a quality team and group of girls is amazing.

Carly Telford has made 26 appearances for England
Image: Carly Telford has made 26 appearances for England

"It's an honour to come to work every day and long may it continue for the next year or so."

She added: "I've always loved helping develop players around me. I would like to help Chelsea produce goalkeepers that come through our own pathway and become senior goalkeepers for the club."

