Man City boss Gareth Taylor proud to take Women's Super League title race to final day

Manchester City Women boss Gareth Taylor says his side can take pride in taking the Women's Super League title race to an exciting final day, even if they ultimately finish runners-up to Chelsea.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea side are in pole position to secure back-to-back WSL crowns going into the final round of fixtures. They face Reading knowing three points will see them win the title.

Second-placed City take on West Ham and could steal dramatically snatch the title off the Blues if they win and Hayes' side lose.

Taylor says his focus will remain on their game against West Ham and says he will look back on the season with pride regardless of the outcome.

"Concentration will always be on our game. Once you turn your attention to elsewhere, that's when the rug can be pulled from underneath you," he said.

"Regardless, we will look at the season as a whole at the end of the 90 minutes on Sunday. It will be with pride whether we are champions or we finish as runners-up.

"The fact that we have taken this title race to the final game of the season is a pat on the back for us. We want to win and be successful and the perspective will come afterwards."

'Positive' Kelly set for surgery

Image: Chloe Kelly is the leading assist provider in the WSL so far this season

Taylor also revealed that Chloe Kelly is due to have surgery "fairly imminently" after sustaining an ACL injury against Birmingham City.

The England international's outstanding debut season was cut short in Sunday's 4-0 win over Blues, when she was stretchered off midway through the second half after colliding with Rebecca Holloway.

Taylor admits the 23-year-old, who has provided the most assists in the WSL this season, is a big loss, but insists that she remains upbeat about her recovery.

"It was obviously a blow we feared the worst when we saw the amount of pain Chloe was in," Taylor added.

"I think it's a real disappointing end to Chloe's season after making such a massive impact for us, she's consistently been one of the best players in the WSL this season.

"She's been fairly positive, we've rallied around and given her the support, she's due to have surgery fairly imminently which is great.

"She's fairly level-headed in that respect and knows that unfortunately this can be common in the game and certainly ACL's.

"I think it's a good opportunity for her now to get really strong and come back really fit and healthy.

"We'll have to manage in between but the girls have been really good around her and after her initial disappointment she's taken it with a real positive mind."