Sunderland and Watford promoted to FA Women's Championship after successful bids

Sunderland and Watford have been successful in their bids to win promotion to the FA Women's Championship.
All clubs participating in Tiers three to six of the Women's Pyramid were permitted to apply for promotion via the Upward Club Movement process after their seasons were curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunderland and Watford were selected from the National League North and National League South respectively and will make up the 12-team Championship next season.
- Kerr and Kirby among PFA Award nominees
- Stoney reveals online abuse over Wrexham links
- Riise names England training squad with Tokyo in mind
Applications were marked against criteria weighted 75 per cent on-field and 25 per cent off-field.
On-field criteria considered such aspects as points per game, cup performances and goal difference, across the last two seasons, while the off-field section marked clubs on areas such as club structure, workforce and facilities.
Trending
- Spurs in talks with Conte
- Knockouts or nothing! Mayweather-Logan rules confirmed
- Smith's England squad verdict - and starting XI
- Everton set to open talks with Nuno
- F1's new key battles: Who's ahead, who's struggling?
- Lage set to be confirmed as Wolves manager
- Bateman: I just want George Williams happy
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Tommy Fury: I'm too dangerous for Jake Paul
- McIlroy misses pro-am and cancels press conference
Clubs hoping to move into the FA Women's Championship also had to demonstrate that they would be able to meet the required licence criteria.
Elsewhere, Wolves and Brighouse Town will move up into Tier three (FA WNL Northern Premier), along with Southampton and Ipswich (FA WNL Southern Premier).