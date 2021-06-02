Sunderland and Watford promoted to FA Women's Championship after successful bids

Sunderland and Watford have been successful in their bids to win promotion to the FA Women's Championship.

All clubs participating in Tiers three to six of the Women's Pyramid were permitted to apply for promotion via the Upward Club Movement process after their seasons were curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunderland and Watford were selected from the National League North and National League South respectively and will make up the 12-team Championship next season.

Applications were marked against criteria weighted 75 per cent on-field and 25 per cent off-field.

On-field criteria considered such aspects as points per game, cup performances and goal difference, across the last two seasons, while the off-field section marked clubs on areas such as club structure, workforce and facilities.

Clubs hoping to move into the FA Women's Championship also had to demonstrate that they would be able to meet the required licence criteria.

Elsewhere, Wolves and Brighouse Town will move up into Tier three (FA WNL Northern Premier), along with Southampton and Ipswich (FA WNL Southern Premier).