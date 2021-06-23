Jane Ross: Manchester United confirm Scotland striker will leave club this month

Manchester United have announced Scotland forward Jane Ross is to leave the club this month when her contract ends.

The 31-year-old joined United in the summer of 2019 following a season with West Ham and went on to make 34 appearances, scoring seven goals.

Former Glasgow City and Manchester City player Ross has scored 62 times in 136 matches for Scotland.

The news of her departure comes two days after United, currently without a manager after Casey Stoney stepped down last month, revealed striker Jess Sigsworth was also leaving.

Sigsworth is leaving upon the expiry of her contract after three years with the club, during which she scored 26 times in 66 appearances.