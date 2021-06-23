Jane Ross: Manchester United confirm Scotland striker will leave club this month

Scotland striker Jane Ross to leave Manchester United on completion of contract this month; Ross has scored 62 goals in 136 games for Scotland; United are currently without a manager following the departure of Casey Stoney

Wednesday 23 June 2021 11:07, UK

Jane Ross has scored 62 goals in 136 matches for Scotland
Image: Jane Ross has scored 62 goals in 136 matches for Scotland

Manchester United have announced Scotland forward Jane Ross is to leave the club this month when her contract ends.

The 31-year-old joined United in the summer of 2019 following a season with West Ham and went on to make 34 appearances, scoring seven goals.

Former Glasgow City and Manchester City player Ross has scored 62 times in 136 matches for Scotland.

The news of her departure comes two days after United, currently without a manager after Casey Stoney stepped down last month, revealed striker Jess Sigsworth was also leaving.

Also See:

Sigsworth is leaving upon the expiry of her contract after three years with the club, during which she scored 26 times in 66 appearances.

Trending

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports