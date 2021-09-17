Steph Houghton: England Women captain withdraws from squad with ankle injury

England Women captain Steph Houghton has withdrawn from the squad to face North Macedonia after suffering an ankle injury in training.

The Manchester City defender will now return to her club for further assessment.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson will instead captain England for the first time on Friday night when the Lionesses begin their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign against North Macedonia at St Mary's.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "First and foremost we would like to wish Steph a speedy recovery and hope to see her back fit soon.

"This is also an exciting opportunity for Leah Williamson to wear the captain's armband at senior level for the first time and I look forward to seeing her in action.

"We hope to see as many of our fans as possible at this evening's match as we get our World Cup campaign underway."

More to follow....

This is a breaking England news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.